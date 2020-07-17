1719 W. 18th St., 3F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Duplex up apartment provides a unique Pilsen floorplan in A+ location off 18th street and just steps from the train. The downstairs features a brand new large kitchen upon entering the unit along with a full bathroom and a living space that provides enough room for a full dining set, large sofa and entertainment setup—great for entertaining. With the unit South facing (faces 18th st) you'll get the benefit of sunlight for the majority of the day. Two bedrooms are located upstairs, one that is approximately 8'x11' and another that is approximately 8'x22' with two closets. Fully remodeled unit from the kitchen, bath, floors, and fixtures with modern design options and a white/gray theme. Laundry on site. Be the first to living in this space!