Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

1719 W. 18th St., 3F

1719 West 18th Street · (708) 989-7405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1719 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Duplex up apartment provides a unique Pilsen floorplan in A+ location off 18th street and just steps from the train. The downstairs features a brand new large kitchen upon entering the unit along with a full bathroom and a living space that provides enough room for a full dining set, large sofa and entertainment setup—great for entertaining. With the unit South facing (faces 18th st) you'll get the benefit of sunlight for the majority of the day. Two bedrooms are located upstairs, one that is approximately 8'x11' and another that is approximately 8'x22' with two closets. Fully remodeled unit from the kitchen, bath, floors, and fixtures with modern design options and a white/gray theme. Laundry on site. Be the first to living in this space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F have any available units?
1719 W. 18th St., 3F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F have?
Some of 1719 W. 18th St., 3F's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 W. 18th St., 3F currently offering any rent specials?
1719 W. 18th St., 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 W. 18th St., 3F pet-friendly?
No, 1719 W. 18th St., 3F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F offer parking?
No, 1719 W. 18th St., 3F does not offer parking.
Does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 W. 18th St., 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F have a pool?
No, 1719 W. 18th St., 3F does not have a pool.
Does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F have accessible units?
No, 1719 W. 18th St., 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 W. 18th St., 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 W. 18th St., 3F has units with dishwashers.
