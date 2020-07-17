All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1716 W Greenleaf Ave

1716 West Greenleaf Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

1716 West Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $995 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large 1BR, Heat & Parking Incld- Walk to Red Line - Property Id: 280882

Location: 1716 West Greenleaf, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park)

Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: No Pets allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Included (1 spot)

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1716-w-greenleaf-ave-chicago-il/280882
Property Id 280882

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5965524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave have any available units?
1716 W Greenleaf Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave have?
Some of 1716 W Greenleaf Ave's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 W Greenleaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1716 W Greenleaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 W Greenleaf Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1716 W Greenleaf Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1716 W Greenleaf Ave offers parking.
Does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 W Greenleaf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave have a pool?
No, 1716 W Greenleaf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 1716 W Greenleaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 W Greenleaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 W Greenleaf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
