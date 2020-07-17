Amenities
Large 1BR, Heat & Parking Incld- Walk to Red Line - Property Id: 280882
Location: 1716 West Greenleaf, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park)
Rent: $995
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: No Pets allowed
Laundry: In building
Parking: Included (1 spot)
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1716-w-greenleaf-ave-chicago-il/280882
Property Id 280882
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5965524)