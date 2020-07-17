Amenities

Large 1BR, Heat & Parking Incld- Walk to Red Line - Property Id: 280882



Location: 1716 West Greenleaf, Chicago, IL 60626 (Rogers Park)



Rent: $995

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: No Pets allowed

Laundry: In building

Parking: Included (1 spot)



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1716-w-greenleaf-ave-chicago-il/280882

