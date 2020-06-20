1712 West Henderson Street

Amenities

Show Stopper! Spectacular completely renovated, all new designer home on 3-levels, ideal for entertaining! Located on a quiet, one-of-a-kind Chicago mini-parkway in the heart of Lake View featuring a neighbor-maintained center green-space surrounded by single family homes. Steps to Starbucks and nearby Target, Whole Foods. Enter into a gracious sun flooded foyer and living room with terrific south-facing bay window, a contemporary dining room that seats 10, open plan Chef's kitchen has it all: custom cabinetry, Bosch appliances, gas range with hood that vents out, large refrigerator and beverage refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar and center island and adjacent family room area and half-bath. Truly knockout and versatile space. The second level features two large skylights, large sunny master bedroom with beautiful master bath, abundant closets + storage. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bath. Bonus laundry on the second level! Fully built-out lower level layout is terrific including a recreational media space, a large bedroom and full-bath plus an additional bedroom / den. All have large closets and storage. Full laundry room on the basement level (House has 2 laundry areas!). Large furnace room with ample storage space. House has all new efficient windows, HVAC + hot water. Access to the rear yard and garage is a tiled transition stairwell area, with closet. Perfect for coming in and out year-round. Landscaped custom-lit yard with gates at the front and rear and a 2-car garage with enough space for bikes and recreation. A real gem, come take a look! Vacant. This house makes your City life easy! [David Hopkins, Praed Projects]