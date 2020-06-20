All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1712 West Henderson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1712 West Henderson Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:12 AM

1712 West Henderson Street

1712 West Henderson Street · (312) 636-2009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1712 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Show Stopper! Spectacular completely renovated, all new designer home on 3-levels, ideal for entertaining! Located on a quiet, one-of-a-kind Chicago mini-parkway in the heart of Lake View featuring a neighbor-maintained center green-space surrounded by single family homes. Steps to Starbucks and nearby Target, Whole Foods. Enter into a gracious sun flooded foyer and living room with terrific south-facing bay window, a contemporary dining room that seats 10, open plan Chef's kitchen has it all: custom cabinetry, Bosch appliances, gas range with hood that vents out, large refrigerator and beverage refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, breakfast bar and center island and adjacent family room area and half-bath. Truly knockout and versatile space. The second level features two large skylights, large sunny master bedroom with beautiful master bath, abundant closets + storage. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bath. Bonus laundry on the second level! Fully built-out lower level layout is terrific including a recreational media space, a large bedroom and full-bath plus an additional bedroom / den. All have large closets and storage. Full laundry room on the basement level (House has 2 laundry areas!). Large furnace room with ample storage space. House has all new efficient windows, HVAC + hot water. Access to the rear yard and garage is a tiled transition stairwell area, with closet. Perfect for coming in and out year-round. Landscaped custom-lit yard with gates at the front and rear and a 2-car garage with enough space for bikes and recreation. A real gem, come take a look! Vacant. This house makes your City life easy! [David Hopkins, Praed Projects]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 West Henderson Street have any available units?
1712 West Henderson Street has a unit available for $8,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 West Henderson Street have?
Some of 1712 West Henderson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 West Henderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 West Henderson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 West Henderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1712 West Henderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1712 West Henderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1712 West Henderson Street does offer parking.
Does 1712 West Henderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 West Henderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 West Henderson Street have a pool?
No, 1712 West Henderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 West Henderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 West Henderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 West Henderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 West Henderson Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1712 West Henderson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity