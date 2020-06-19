All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1711 W Belle Plaine Ave 2B

1711 W Belle Plaine Ave · (773) 318-3881
Location

1711 W Belle Plaine Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
One Bedroom in Ravenswood / North Center - Property Id: 240666

This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Ravenswood / North Center features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and tile bathroom. Rear Porch. Laundry & Storage On Site. Heat Included! Cats Welcome. Within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240666
Property Id 240666

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5629813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

