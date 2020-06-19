1711 W Belle Plaine Ave 2B

Amenities
One Bedroom in Ravenswood / North Center - Property Id: 240666
This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Ravenswood / North Center features hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, and tile bathroom. Rear Porch. Laundry & Storage On Site. Heat Included! Cats Welcome. Within walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240666
Property Id 240666
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5629813)