Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1
1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1
1665 West Wrightwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1665 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2Be/2Ba - Take a virtual tour! Rent from home! - Property Id: 242084
Parking Available!
Yard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242084
Property Id 242084
(RLNE5804334)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have any available units?
1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have?
Some of 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1665 W Wrightwood Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
