Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

1664 North Burling Street

1664 North Burling Street · No Longer Available
Location

1664 North Burling Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This elegant custom-designed 5000SQFT SF enjoys a privileged East Lincoln Park location, recognized among the Chicago's most exclusive and most desired addresses. Large panoramic windows create amazing continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Grand foyer opens to spacious Living room with arched pass-through to formal Dining room. The residence boas state-of-the-art Chef's kitchen with SS SubZero & Wolf appliances, white cabinets and large island with breakfast bar. Sunken family room with French doors to patio and fabulous garage roof deck This striking home featuring 12' ceiling, African wood flooring, marble mosaic foyer, millwork thru-out, state of the art library & entertaining space on 3rd level with built in, wet bar, vaulted ceilings, multiple outdoor spaces. Huge master bedroom and luxurious marble bathroom featuring steam shower, whirlpool tub, dual vanity, and double-sided fireplace. Lower level perfect for guests with 2nd kitchen and separate entrance. Short, long term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 North Burling Street have any available units?
1664 North Burling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1664 North Burling Street have?
Some of 1664 North Burling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1664 North Burling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1664 North Burling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 North Burling Street pet-friendly?
No, 1664 North Burling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1664 North Burling Street offer parking?
Yes, 1664 North Burling Street does offer parking.
Does 1664 North Burling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1664 North Burling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 North Burling Street have a pool?
Yes, 1664 North Burling Street has a pool.
Does 1664 North Burling Street have accessible units?
No, 1664 North Burling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 North Burling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1664 North Burling Street has units with dishwashers.
