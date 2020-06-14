1664 North Burling Street

Amenities

This elegant custom-designed 5000SQFT SF enjoys a privileged East Lincoln Park location, recognized among the Chicago's most exclusive and most desired addresses. Large panoramic windows create amazing continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Grand foyer opens to spacious Living room with arched pass-through to formal Dining room. The residence boas state-of-the-art Chef's kitchen with SS SubZero & Wolf appliances, white cabinets and large island with breakfast bar. Sunken family room with French doors to patio and fabulous garage roof deck This striking home featuring 12' ceiling, African wood flooring, marble mosaic foyer, millwork thru-out, state of the art library & entertaining space on 3rd level with built in, wet bar, vaulted ceilings, multiple outdoor spaces. Huge master bedroom and luxurious marble bathroom featuring steam shower, whirlpool tub, dual vanity, and double-sided fireplace. Lower level perfect for guests with 2nd kitchen and separate entrance. Short, long term