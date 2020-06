Amenities

Recently renovated one bedroom, one bathroom unit is available April 1st! The building is located near the Morse Red Line, Rogers Park Metra, Cermak Fresh Market is a quick bus ride away, and there is plenty of entertainment and shopping nearby. The lake front is a short walk away and this unit is ideal for Loyola University students! This unit features: - Modern kitchen - Hardwood floors throughout - Heat included - Laundry in building - Cat welcome