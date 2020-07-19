1647 West Pierce Avenue

Amenities

Wicker Park one bedroom apartment (Available August 1st - flexible move-in date). $1,495 monthly rent, one year lease, and one time $250 non-refundable move in fee. Free high speed internet included in rent!



Top floor, completely rehabbed unit in a owner-owned two flat. Landlord lives below and shares a large communal patio (20 foot by 20 foot) with you. Washer / dryer on site in basement. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout apartment, along with central heating and air. Bedroom easily fits a queen bed. 650 square feet. No pets. Garage parking also available for $200 per month. Closest main intersection is North and Ashland, 10 minute walks to Damen and Division Blue, four blocks south of eastern entrance of 606 trail.



Video tour of apartment can be provided to all interest, file is too large for posting...