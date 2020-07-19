All apartments in Chicago
1647 West Pierce Avenue

1647 West Pierce Avenue · (402) 514-7484
Location

1647 West Pierce Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Wicker Park one bedroom apartment (Available August 1st - flexible move-in date). $1,495 monthly rent, one year lease, and one time $250 non-refundable move in fee. Free high speed internet included in rent!

Top floor, completely rehabbed unit in a owner-owned two flat. Landlord lives below and shares a large communal patio (20 foot by 20 foot) with you. Washer / dryer on site in basement. Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors throughout apartment, along with central heating and air. Bedroom easily fits a queen bed. 650 square feet. No pets. Garage parking also available for $200 per month. Closest main intersection is North and Ashland, 10 minute walks to Damen and Division Blue, four blocks south of eastern entrance of 606 trail.

Video tour of apartment can be provided to all interest, file is too large for posting...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 West Pierce Avenue have any available units?
1647 West Pierce Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 West Pierce Avenue have?
Some of 1647 West Pierce Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 West Pierce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1647 West Pierce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 West Pierce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1647 West Pierce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1647 West Pierce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1647 West Pierce Avenue offers parking.
Does 1647 West Pierce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 West Pierce Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 West Pierce Avenue have a pool?
No, 1647 West Pierce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1647 West Pierce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1647 West Pierce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 West Pierce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 West Pierce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
