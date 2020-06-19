1643 W FARWELL

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo w/ Laundry in-Unit!

Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rogers Park! Enjoy updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Hardwood floors throughout, and fresh carpet in master with ceiling fans in most rooms. Plenty of light coming through this third story unit which also offers central heating and air. Both bedrooms are large enough to fit queen size bed and offer exposed brick! Two full, renovated bathrooms and laundry in-unit. Cozy back deck to enjoy in the summer, with the beach only a few blocks away.