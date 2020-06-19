All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:20 AM

1643 W FARWELL

1643 West Farwell Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1643 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo w/ Laundry in-Unit!
Don't miss out on this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Rogers Park! Enjoy updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Hardwood floors throughout, and fresh carpet in master with ceiling fans in most rooms. Plenty of light coming through this third story unit which also offers central heating and air. Both bedrooms are large enough to fit queen size bed and offer exposed brick! Two full, renovated bathrooms and laundry in-unit. Cozy back deck to enjoy in the summer, with the beach only a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 W FARWELL have any available units?
1643 W FARWELL has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 W FARWELL have?
Some of 1643 W FARWELL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 W FARWELL currently offering any rent specials?
1643 W FARWELL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 W FARWELL pet-friendly?
No, 1643 W FARWELL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1643 W FARWELL offer parking?
No, 1643 W FARWELL does not offer parking.
Does 1643 W FARWELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 W FARWELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 W FARWELL have a pool?
No, 1643 W FARWELL does not have a pool.
Does 1643 W FARWELL have accessible units?
No, 1643 W FARWELL does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 W FARWELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1643 W FARWELL has units with dishwashers.
