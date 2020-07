Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit 3S Available 08/01/20 Huge 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath with eat-in kitchen - Property Id: 295156



Huge 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath with eat-in kitchen & space for dining room. 6-minute walk to Morse Red Line.



Newly Remodeled Space includes:



-Refurbished Eat-In Kitchen

-Large Open Living Room

-Master Bedroom that will fit King Size Bed and attached half bath

-Hardwood Flooring

-New Light Fixtures

-Newer Windows

-Newly Painted & Finished in Grey Tones



Heat Included

Sleeve AC Units Included

Laundry in Building



*Parking Available at additional monthly rent*



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1642-w-morse-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/295156

