Chicago, IL
1640 W Greenleaf Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

1640 W Greenleaf Ave

1640 West Greenleaf Avenue · (773) 805-5383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1640 West Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
New gut rehab W/D IN UNIT central HVAC, storage. - Property Id: 248834

New gut rehab. Granite, stainless, dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC, hardwood, free storage. Water included Resident pays electric and gas.
MOVE IN FEE HAS BEEN WAIVED!! PET RENT $35/MONTH
Location:1640 W GREENLEAF
Available:NOW
Rent:$1450
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms:2
Pets:Y
Laundry:IN UNIT
Parking:STREET
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

JORDAN LISITZA
773-805-5383
Landstar Realty Group

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248834
Property Id 248834

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5900724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave have any available units?
1640 W Greenleaf Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave have?
Some of 1640 W Greenleaf Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 W Greenleaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1640 W Greenleaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 W Greenleaf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 W Greenleaf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1640 W Greenleaf Ave offers parking.
Does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 W Greenleaf Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave have a pool?
No, 1640 W Greenleaf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 1640 W Greenleaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 W Greenleaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 W Greenleaf Ave has units with dishwashers.
