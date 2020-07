Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing location,near Hip new Restaurants,Bars,galleries,shopping and walking distance to Heart of wicker park and mins from medical center,Blue line and Minutes to Downtown Chicago.Make sure to take advantage of this affordable 3 Bedroom Two full bath One is a Master bedroom bath, with Walk in Laundry in your new apartment.