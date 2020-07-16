1635 West Belmont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Absolutely huge true corner loft 2Bed/2Bath at Cinema Lofts in the heart of Lakeview! This is on quiet side, back of building. Painted- neutral colors in main living space. Soaring 11 ft. ceilings & real hardwood floors throughout massive loft home. Wide plank pine throughout both bedrooms, oak throughout the living space. SouthEast corner w/ intimate neighborhood views of Buley School yard and Fletcher St. This Loft features a fabulous Kitchen w/ SS appliances, gas cook-top, granite counter tops, extremely large island w/ extra storage and a custom back splash! Extra large -split bedrooms-1,538 sq feet large open and bright space bring your restoration hardware furniture. Tons of natural light -south and west exposure, master suite has single family style walk-in closet, double vanity & full body spray shower! In unit washer/dryer and Nest thermostat. Large balcony great for grilling out and relaxing! Heated indoor parking space included! 24 hr door-staff, common area, 7th floor rooftop deck & exercise room all on-site in the middle of Lakeview, steps to Whole Foods, Target, Bars and Restaurants.