Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:56 AM

1635 West Belmont Avenue

1635 West Belmont Avenue · (312) 771-1844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely huge true corner loft 2Bed/2Bath at Cinema Lofts in the heart of Lakeview! This is on quiet side, back of building. Painted- neutral colors in main living space. Soaring 11 ft. ceilings & real hardwood floors throughout massive loft home. Wide plank pine throughout both bedrooms, oak throughout the living space. SouthEast corner w/ intimate neighborhood views of Buley School yard and Fletcher St. This Loft features a fabulous Kitchen w/ SS appliances, gas cook-top, granite counter tops, extremely large island w/ extra storage and a custom back splash! Extra large -split bedrooms-1,538 sq feet large open and bright space bring your restoration hardware furniture. Tons of natural light -south and west exposure, master suite has single family style walk-in closet, double vanity & full body spray shower! In unit washer/dryer and Nest thermostat. Large balcony great for grilling out and relaxing! Heated indoor parking space included! 24 hr door-staff, common area, 7th floor rooftop deck & exercise room all on-site in the middle of Lakeview, steps to Whole Foods, Target, Bars and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 West Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1635 West Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 West Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 1635 West Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 West Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1635 West Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 West Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1635 West Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1635 West Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1635 West Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1635 West Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 West Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 West Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1635 West Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1635 West Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1635 West Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 West Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1635 West Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
