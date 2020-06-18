1634 W North Shore 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry hot tub

Rogers Park - Upgrade - Free Heat!! - Property Id: 61885



This gorgeous two bedroom apartment along the Clark Street corridor in Roger's Park is a short walk from the Metra, Red Line at Morse, Parks and Lake shore!



Includes modern features such as:



-Modern Kitchen, Maple Cabinetry

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Modern Lighting

-Newer Bathroom Fixtures, Spa Tiling

-Bedrooms fit king-size beds!!

-Storage Lockers

-Laundry Room Onsite



Laundry Room in Building



Heat included in Rent!!



Application fee (done online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative fee/s apply.

Cats OK with one-time pet fee. No dogs.



*Photos may be of similar unit



Contact us today to schedule your private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61885

Property Id 61885



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5604022)