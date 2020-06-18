All apartments in Chicago
1634 W North Shore 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1634 W North Shore 3

1634 W North Shore Ave · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1634 W North Shore Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Rogers Park - Upgrade - Free Heat!! - Property Id: 61885

This gorgeous two bedroom apartment along the Clark Street corridor in Roger's Park is a short walk from the Metra, Red Line at Morse, Parks and Lake shore!

Includes modern features such as:

-Modern Kitchen, Maple Cabinetry
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Modern Lighting
-Newer Bathroom Fixtures, Spa Tiling
-Bedrooms fit king-size beds!!
-Storage Lockers
-Laundry Room Onsite

Laundry Room in Building

Heat included in Rent!!

Application fee (done online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative fee/s apply.
Cats OK with one-time pet fee. No dogs.

*Photos may be of similar unit

Contact us today to schedule your private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/61885
Property Id 61885

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5604022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 W North Shore 3 have any available units?
1634 W North Shore 3 has a unit available for $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 W North Shore 3 have?
Some of 1634 W North Shore 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 W North Shore 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1634 W North Shore 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 W North Shore 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 W North Shore 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1634 W North Shore 3 offer parking?
No, 1634 W North Shore 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1634 W North Shore 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 W North Shore 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 W North Shore 3 have a pool?
No, 1634 W North Shore 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1634 W North Shore 3 have accessible units?
No, 1634 W North Shore 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 W North Shore 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1634 W North Shore 3 has units with dishwashers.
