Unit 3208 Available 08/01/20 1631 N WELLS, #3208 - Property Id: 320295



Lovely 1 Bed/ 1 Bath in Desirable Old Town with included heat. Available 8/1

This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in one of the most desirable locations in Old Town neighborhood just steps away from lots of shops, restaurants, access to public transportation, and much more is available 8/1. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, big windows which allow a lot of natural light in, a kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space, dining and bedroom with amazing views, bathroom with a tub, central heat and A/C system. Garage parking for an additional fee. The building features an outdoor pool, elevator, storage, fitness center, and 24h doorman. No pets permitted. Water, Heat, and Cable included in the rent. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



No Pets Allowed



