All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1631 N WELLS 3208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1631 N WELLS 3208
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1631 N WELLS 3208

1631 North Wells Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1631 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Unit 3208 Available 08/01/20 1631 N WELLS, #3208 - Property Id: 320295

Lovely 1 Bed/ 1 Bath in Desirable Old Town with included heat. Available 8/1
This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in one of the most desirable locations in Old Town neighborhood just steps away from lots of shops, restaurants, access to public transportation, and much more is available 8/1. This unit has hardwood floors throughout, big windows which allow a lot of natural light in, a kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space, dining and bedroom with amazing views, bathroom with a tub, central heat and A/C system. Garage parking for an additional fee. The building features an outdoor pool, elevator, storage, fitness center, and 24h doorman. No pets permitted. Water, Heat, and Cable included in the rent. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Laundry, Storage, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1631-n-wells-chicago-il-unit-3208/320295
Property Id 320295

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 N WELLS 3208 have any available units?
1631 N WELLS 3208 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 N WELLS 3208 have?
Some of 1631 N WELLS 3208's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 N WELLS 3208 currently offering any rent specials?
1631 N WELLS 3208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 N WELLS 3208 pet-friendly?
No, 1631 N WELLS 3208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1631 N WELLS 3208 offer parking?
Yes, 1631 N WELLS 3208 offers parking.
Does 1631 N WELLS 3208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 N WELLS 3208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 N WELLS 3208 have a pool?
Yes, 1631 N WELLS 3208 has a pool.
Does 1631 N WELLS 3208 have accessible units?
No, 1631 N WELLS 3208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 N WELLS 3208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 N WELLS 3208 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1631 N WELLS 3208?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3415 N SEMINARY
3415 North Seminary Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
629 W Denning
629 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2520 W. Leland Apt.
2520 West Leland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity