1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous Wicker Park Apartment! - Property Id: 314152



The apartment includes an expansive living area with a separate dining area, two bedrooms and two full baths, a utility room with in-unit laundry and plenty of storage.The building has secured entry, expansive Pella windows, gourmet kitchen with a huge Island, designer finishes, hardwood floors, skylights and amazing textural character with exposed brick. Walk to some of the hippest shops in the City and more restaurants than you could imagine...Big Star, Etta, Piece Pizza, Paradise Park, Stans Doughnuts, Fairgrounds Coffee, jeni's ice cream and many more. Wicker Park and the 606 are both less then two blocks away!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1625-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-2f/314152

Property Id 314152



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5964925)