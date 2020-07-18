All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F

1625 N Milwaukee Ave · (847) 313-8748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1625 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Wicker Park Apartment! - Property Id: 314152

The apartment includes an expansive living area with a separate dining area, two bedrooms and two full baths, a utility room with in-unit laundry and plenty of storage.The building has secured entry, expansive Pella windows, gourmet kitchen with a huge Island, designer finishes, hardwood floors, skylights and amazing textural character with exposed brick. Walk to some of the hippest shops in the City and more restaurants than you could imagine...Big Star, Etta, Piece Pizza, Paradise Park, Stans Doughnuts, Fairgrounds Coffee, jeni's ice cream and many more. Wicker Park and the 606 are both less then two blocks away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1625-n-milwaukee-ct-chicago-il-unit-2f/314152
Property Id 314152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5964925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F have any available units?
1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F have?
Some of 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F pet-friendly?
No, 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F offer parking?
No, 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F does not offer parking.
Does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F have a pool?
No, 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F have accessible units?
No, 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 N Milwaukee Ct 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
