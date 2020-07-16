All apartments in Chicago
1617 West Grand Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

1617 West Grand Avenue

1617 West Grand Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

1617 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4W · Avail. now

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous East Village 3 bed/2 bath Penthouse w/enormous 1,000 sq ft plus priv furnished roofdeck w/skyline views Available 8/1/2020! Flooded w/light & approx 2,400 sq ft, this unit is spacious & airy w/tons of style and incredible architectural touches. Fully open living floorplan is anchored w/chef's kitchen featuring: huge quartz waterfall island, Italian cabinetry, high-end ss appliances & wine fridge. Living area is extra-wide w/designated dining area & walks out to lrg balcony for grilling. Master bed features: spa bath w/modern finishes & double vanity, soaking tub, sep shower w/body sprays, bench & huge 10x09 WIC. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are great size w/organized closets. Loft on 2nd level for office, den or addl living area. Priv furnished 30x40 roofdeck w/stunning views of the city skyline. Two (tandem) garage parking spots incld in price. In-unit laundry & hardwood flrs throughout. Easy access to public transit & highways. Close to plenty of cafes, shops on Grand & a short distance to the West Loop. + Half off the first months rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 West Grand Avenue have any available units?
1617 West Grand Avenue has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 West Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1617 West Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 West Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1617 West Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 West Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1617 West Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1617 West Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1617 West Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1617 West Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 West Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 West Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1617 West Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1617 West Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1617 West Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 West Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 West Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
