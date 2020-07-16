1617 West Grand Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous East Village 3 bed/2 bath Penthouse w/enormous 1,000 sq ft plus priv furnished roofdeck w/skyline views Available 8/1/2020! Flooded w/light & approx 2,400 sq ft, this unit is spacious & airy w/tons of style and incredible architectural touches. Fully open living floorplan is anchored w/chef's kitchen featuring: huge quartz waterfall island, Italian cabinetry, high-end ss appliances & wine fridge. Living area is extra-wide w/designated dining area & walks out to lrg balcony for grilling. Master bed features: spa bath w/modern finishes & double vanity, soaking tub, sep shower w/body sprays, bench & huge 10x09 WIC. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are great size w/organized closets. Loft on 2nd level for office, den or addl living area. Priv furnished 30x40 roofdeck w/stunning views of the city skyline. Two (tandem) garage parking spots incld in price. In-unit laundry & hardwood flrs throughout. Easy access to public transit & highways. Close to plenty of cafes, shops on Grand & a short distance to the West Loop. + Half off the first months rent!