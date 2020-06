1616 N Western

Amenities

*PLEASE EMAIL FOR FASTEST, MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE*AVAILABLE August 1 - MUST SEE! SUN-FILLED, 2 BED/ 2 BATH IN THE HEART OF WICKER PARK! STEPS FROM HANDLEBAR AND HALF A MILE TO PIECE BREWERY, BIG STAR, DOVE'S LUNCHEONETTE, AND MORE! THIS HUGE UNIT FEATURES: HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (INCLUDING DISHWASHER AND GAS STOVE), LARGE CLOSETS IN EVERY ROOM, FIREPLACE, PRIVATE BALCONY, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, AND TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GARAGE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED! $20/mo bundled service fee. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT, ONE-TIME NONREFUNDABLE $500 MOVE-IN FEE! SOLID CREDIT, VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $102,000/YEAR (COMBINED), CLEAN BACKGROUNDS. USE OUR $50 APP TO APPLY.***PLEASE EMAIL FOR FASTEST, MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE***Listed by Licensed IL BrokerAshley Bogert - Westward360, LLC Westward3601213