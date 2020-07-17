All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

1546 W Glenlake Ave

1546 West Glenlake Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

1546 West Glenlake Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
High End Italian Kitchen. Gorgeous, Spacious Apt. - Property Id: 266471

Absolutely stunning, brand new, never lived in elevator building in Edgewater, just steps to Andersonville! Huge apt with hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, halogen lighting, central heat and a/c, and large rooms. The open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances (including a microwave and dishwasher) and high end Italian cabinetry. There is indoor parking available for a fee and laundry is on-site! Pets are welcome!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266471
Property Id 266471

(RLNE5898056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 W Glenlake Ave have any available units?
1546 W Glenlake Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 W Glenlake Ave have?
Some of 1546 W Glenlake Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 W Glenlake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1546 W Glenlake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 W Glenlake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 W Glenlake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1546 W Glenlake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1546 W Glenlake Ave offers parking.
Does 1546 W Glenlake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 W Glenlake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 W Glenlake Ave have a pool?
No, 1546 W Glenlake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1546 W Glenlake Ave have accessible units?
No, 1546 W Glenlake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 W Glenlake Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 W Glenlake Ave has units with dishwashers.
