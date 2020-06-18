All apartments in Chicago
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1545 W North

1545 West North Avenue · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1545 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Beautiful Three Bedroom in Wicker Park!
This beautiful, new construction mid-rise is conveniently located next to the 90/94 expressway making your commute into the city a breeze. Short walk to great nightlife and amazing restaurants such as @NorthBar, Pasta Bowl, Las Palmas and many more. This modern building features an elevator, heated garage, private terraces, in unit washer/dryer, high end finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, and stellar skyline views. Wifi and heat included in monthly building fee ($125 for 1 bedrooms, $150 for 2 bedrooms, and $175 for 3 Bedrooms). Pet friendly building! parking available for fee. *Pictures may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 W North have any available units?
1545 W North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 W North have?
Some of 1545 W North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 W North currently offering any rent specials?
1545 W North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 W North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 W North is pet friendly.
Does 1545 W North offer parking?
Yes, 1545 W North does offer parking.
Does 1545 W North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 W North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 W North have a pool?
No, 1545 W North does not have a pool.
Does 1545 W North have accessible units?
No, 1545 W North does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 W North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 W North does not have units with dishwashers.
