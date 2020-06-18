1545 W North

Amenities

Beautiful Three Bedroom in Wicker Park!

This beautiful, new construction mid-rise is conveniently located next to the 90/94 expressway making your commute into the city a breeze. Short walk to great nightlife and amazing restaurants such as @NorthBar, Pasta Bowl, Las Palmas and many more. This modern building features an elevator, heated garage, private terraces, in unit washer/dryer, high end finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows, and stellar skyline views. Wifi and heat included in monthly building fee ($125 for 1 bedrooms, $150 for 2 bedrooms, and $175 for 3 Bedrooms). Pet friendly building! parking available for fee. *Pictures may be of similar unit*