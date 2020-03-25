1544 West Sherwin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bike storage

Great sunny 2br/1ba condo in historic Rogers Park! Located in a beautiful, quiet courtyard building at Sherwin & Ashland this 2br / 1ba condo has all the space and upgrades you've been waiting for! Just down the street from the park, and a few blocks from the lake, this is an ideal location on tree-lined Sherwin Avenue. The spacious layout features a gracious foyer, charming archway, molding details, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Modern, open kitchen design features eat-in bar, 42-inch cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and disposal. Bathroom features porcelain tile floors and backsplash and wood vanity. Large living room/dining room, 2 good sized bedrooms with excellent closet/storage, in-unit washer/dryer, central air conditioning and gas forced air heat. Separate bike room and 9x7 storage space included! Tenant pays for all utilities. Great residential street.