All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1544 West Sherwin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1544 West Sherwin Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1544 West Sherwin Avenue

1544 West Sherwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1544 West Sherwin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
Great sunny 2br/1ba condo in historic Rogers Park! Located in a beautiful, quiet courtyard building at Sherwin & Ashland this 2br / 1ba condo has all the space and upgrades you've been waiting for! Just down the street from the park, and a few blocks from the lake, this is an ideal location on tree-lined Sherwin Avenue. The spacious layout features a gracious foyer, charming archway, molding details, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Modern, open kitchen design features eat-in bar, 42-inch cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and disposal. Bathroom features porcelain tile floors and backsplash and wood vanity. Large living room/dining room, 2 good sized bedrooms with excellent closet/storage, in-unit washer/dryer, central air conditioning and gas forced air heat. Separate bike room and 9x7 storage space included! Tenant pays for all utilities. Great residential street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue have any available units?
1544 West Sherwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue have?
Some of 1544 West Sherwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 West Sherwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1544 West Sherwin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 West Sherwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1544 West Sherwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1544 West Sherwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 West Sherwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1544 West Sherwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1544 West Sherwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 West Sherwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 West Sherwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
4814 W Monroe St
4814 W Monroe St
Chicago, IL 60644
482 W. Deming
482 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619
2741 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2741 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College