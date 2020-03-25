1544 West Sherwin Avenue

Amenities
Great sunny 2br/1ba condo in historic Rogers Park! Located in a beautiful, quiet courtyard building at Sherwin & Ashland this 2br / 1ba condo has all the space and upgrades you've been waiting for! Just down the street from the park, and a few blocks from the lake, this is an ideal location on tree-lined Sherwin Avenue. The spacious layout features a gracious foyer, charming archway, molding details, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Modern, open kitchen design features eat-in bar, 42-inch cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and disposal. Bathroom features porcelain tile floors and backsplash and wood vanity. Large living room/dining room, 2 good sized bedrooms with excellent closet/storage, in-unit washer/dryer, central air conditioning and gas forced air heat. Separate bike room and 9x7 storage space included! Tenant pays for all utilities. Great residential street.