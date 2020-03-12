1537 North Claremont Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled duplex down condo in vintage Greystone building, located in hot Wicker Park! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has all the modern updates while keeping it's original charm. The first level boasts 10 foot ceilings with huge windows, refinished hardwood floors, contemporary gas fireplace with antique trim, and a gorgeous exposed brick wall. The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. Retreat to your lower level oasis with an enormous bathroom equipped with dual vanities and remarkable walk in shower. Enjoy in unit washer & dryer, plenty of storage, and common patio space! Short walk to blue line, 606 trail, restaurants and nightlife at 6 corners and division streets. 650+ credit scores, gross monthly income 3x rent, and no previous evictions or bankruptcies. $400/person non-refundable move in fee, $300 non-refundable pet fee, and $65 application fee per applicant.



Terms: One year lease