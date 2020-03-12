All apartments in Chicago
1537 North Claremont Ave.

1537 North Claremont Avenue · (312) 939-5253
Location

1537 North Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled duplex down condo in vintage Greystone building, located in hot Wicker Park! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has all the modern updates while keeping it's original charm. The first level boasts 10 foot ceilings with huge windows, refinished hardwood floors, contemporary gas fireplace with antique trim, and a gorgeous exposed brick wall. The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops, 42" cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. Retreat to your lower level oasis with an enormous bathroom equipped with dual vanities and remarkable walk in shower. Enjoy in unit washer & dryer, plenty of storage, and common patio space! Short walk to blue line, 606 trail, restaurants and nightlife at 6 corners and division streets. 650+ credit scores, gross monthly income 3x rent, and no previous evictions or bankruptcies. $400/person non-refundable move in fee, $300 non-refundable pet fee, and $65 application fee per applicant.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 North Claremont Ave. have any available units?
1537 North Claremont Ave. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 North Claremont Ave. have?
Some of 1537 North Claremont Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 North Claremont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1537 North Claremont Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 North Claremont Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 North Claremont Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1537 North Claremont Ave. offer parking?
No, 1537 North Claremont Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1537 North Claremont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 North Claremont Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 North Claremont Ave. have a pool?
No, 1537 North Claremont Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1537 North Claremont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1537 North Claremont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 North Claremont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 North Claremont Ave. has units with dishwashers.
