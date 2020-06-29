1530 East 65th Place

Amenities

This loft style apartment offers over 2200 sq ft which includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. The unit features hardwood flooring in the common areas and main bedroom suite and carpeting throughout the remaining bedrooms, and ceramic flooring in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances a laundry closet with in-unit hook up. Within walking distance to Jackson Park...Easy Access to Lake Shore Drive...Near CTA Bus Stops #6, #15, #28, #63, #67