Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

1530 East 65th Place

1530 East 65th Place · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 East 65th Place, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This loft style apartment offers over 2200 sq ft which includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. The unit features hardwood flooring in the common areas and main bedroom suite and carpeting throughout the remaining bedrooms, and ceramic flooring in the kitchen and baths. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances a laundry closet with in-unit hook up. Within walking distance to Jackson Park...Easy Access to Lake Shore Drive...Near CTA Bus Stops #6, #15, #28, #63, #67

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 East 65th Place have any available units?
1530 East 65th Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1530 East 65th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1530 East 65th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 East 65th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1530 East 65th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1530 East 65th Place offer parking?
No, 1530 East 65th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1530 East 65th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 East 65th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 East 65th Place have a pool?
No, 1530 East 65th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1530 East 65th Place have accessible units?
No, 1530 East 65th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 East 65th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 East 65th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 East 65th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 East 65th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
