Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1515 S Halsted St 205

1515 S Halsted St · (847) 877-7095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bed + Den | 1 Bath unit is NOW AVAILABLE. - Property Id: 244219

1 Bed + Den | 1 Bath unit is NOW AVAILABLE. Located on Halsted Street in the HEART OF UNIVERSITY VILLAGE just steps from dining, entertainment, parks, public transit, and UIC! Unit features include: large bedroom, walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit laundry. Den area perfect for a desk or table of your liking. 1 PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN RENT. Small pets allowed for $300 one-time fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244219
Property Id 244219

(RLNE5791441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 S Halsted St 205 have any available units?
1515 S Halsted St 205 has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 S Halsted St 205 have?
Some of 1515 S Halsted St 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 S Halsted St 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1515 S Halsted St 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 S Halsted St 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 S Halsted St 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1515 S Halsted St 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1515 S Halsted St 205 does offer parking.
Does 1515 S Halsted St 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 S Halsted St 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 S Halsted St 205 have a pool?
No, 1515 S Halsted St 205 does not have a pool.
Does 1515 S Halsted St 205 have accessible units?
No, 1515 S Halsted St 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 S Halsted St 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 S Halsted St 205 has units with dishwashers.
