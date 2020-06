Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2BED AVAIL IN PRIME LAKE VIEW LOCATION, STEPS TO TRAIN, HEAT INCLD!

Large 2 bedroom apartment available for rent in Lakeview! 1300+ square feet! Updated kitchen with dishwasher, hardwood floors, beautiful built-ins. Steps to Burley Elementary, new Whole Foods, and 2.5 blocks to the Southport Brown line. Pets negotiable. No deposit, only $425 non-refundable move in fee.



Amenities:

Laundry, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen

Contact us to schedule a showing.