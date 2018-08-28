All apartments in Chicago
1513 N Western Ave

1513 N Western Ave · (786) 622-6882
Location

1513 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! W/D In unit. Industrial Building. - Property Id: 295585

Located at North and Western, be near great shopping, dining and transportation. Unit is in a unique industrial building, featuring high ceiling, a spacious and bright layout, modern kitchen with a dishwasher, new bathroom, laundry in the unit and tile floors. Very close to transportation, only 4 blocks to the Blue Line. Additionally, this unit is pet friendly!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295585
Property Id 295585

(RLNE5837674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 N Western Ave have any available units?
1513 N Western Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 N Western Ave have?
Some of 1513 N Western Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 N Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1513 N Western Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 N Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 N Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1513 N Western Ave offer parking?
No, 1513 N Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1513 N Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 N Western Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 N Western Ave have a pool?
No, 1513 N Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1513 N Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 1513 N Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 N Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 N Western Ave has units with dishwashers.
