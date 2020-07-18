1509 West Greenleaf Avenue

Amenities

Large Rogers Park updated home for Rent. Walk to Metra and Shopping. 2nd Floor has 3 bedrooms (2 are large) and there are 1.5 bathrooms. 3 floor attic has additional unfinished office space and storage. Large unfinished basement with laundry. Big open kitchen with room for table in addition to a formal dining room and living room. Main level and bedroom level are carpeted. Fantastic back yard with outdoor 2 car parking. No Pets. Laundry in basement. Freshly painted! Come move-in!