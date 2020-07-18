All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

1509 West Greenleaf Avenue

1509 West Greenleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 West Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large Rogers Park updated home for Rent. Walk to Metra and Shopping. 2nd Floor has 3 bedrooms (2 are large) and there are 1.5 bathrooms. 3 floor attic has additional unfinished office space and storage. Large unfinished basement with laundry. Big open kitchen with room for table in addition to a formal dining room and living room. Main level and bedroom level are carpeted. Fantastic back yard with outdoor 2 car parking. No Pets. Laundry in basement. Freshly painted! Come move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue have any available units?
1509 West Greenleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue have?
Some of 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 West Greenleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue offers parking.
Does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 West Greenleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
