All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2

1507 North Avers Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Humboldt Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1507 North Avers Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous, newly gut-rehabbed, sun-drenched Humboldt Park units with heat included! Extra-large units combine beautiful vintage features with all the modern updates including sparkling refinished hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher), quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, etc; new bathroom with subway tile. Large bedroom sizes. Nice deck area off kitchen. New coin laundry in building. Close to tons of entertainment/dining options nearby. 7 blocks to Aldi grocery. 3 blocks to Beilfuss and Keystone parks. One block to North Ave bus and 1.2 miles to Milwaukee/North CTA train. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered. Optional exterior parking spot in back for extra $$.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 have any available units?
1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 have?
Some of 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 currently offering any rent specials?
1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 is pet friendly.
Does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 offer parking?
Yes, 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 does offer parking.
Does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 have a pool?
No, 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 does not have a pool.
Does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 have accessible units?
No, 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity