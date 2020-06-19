1507 North Avers Avenue - 1509-2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous, newly gut-rehabbed, sun-drenched Humboldt Park units with heat included! Extra-large units combine beautiful vintage features with all the modern updates including sparkling refinished hardwood floors throughout, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances (including dishwasher), quartz counters, 42 inch cabinets, etc; new bathroom with subway tile. Large bedroom sizes. Nice deck area off kitchen. New coin laundry in building. Close to tons of entertainment/dining options nearby. 7 blocks to Aldi grocery. 3 blocks to Beilfuss and Keystone parks. One block to North Ave bus and 1.2 miles to Milwaukee/North CTA train. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered. Optional exterior parking spot in back for extra $$.