This 2700 square foot, furnished Woodlawn rental comes supplied with everything you need to call a house a home. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a modern, chef's kitchen high ceilings, 2 outdoor spaces and a 2 car garage. The 3rd floor opens up to a sprawling roof deck for summer enjoyment. The house is located steps away from the Jackson Park Golf course, 63rd street beach, University of Chicago and the future home of the Obama Library Center. Flexible lease terms are available.