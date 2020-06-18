150 West Roosevelt Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym parking pool table media room

This unique urban mid-rise integrates luxury apartment living with a multitude of on-site restaurants and shops, including an ICON movie theatre. Whole Foods, Target and Trader Joe s are easy walks from this first-of-its-kind mixed-use development in the South Loop. A destination for urbanites who want to be in the action, it s also a commuter s paradise with the CTA Green, Orange and Red Lines within a 5-minute walk and Lake Shore Drive and I-90/94 a 5-minute drive. While the energy around this property is electric, inside you have a residents-only fitness center, loft lounge with billiards and a beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace. Enjoy this 100% smoke-free environment with 24-hour concierge, security and maintenance right at your fingertips. Smart, urban loft design with balconies! That s probably everything you need to know, but these bright, open apartment homes have lots of windows, 10 ceilings and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchens include granite and stainless and bathrooms showcase custom tilework and rainshower fixtures. The spacious layouts with walk-in closets also include in-unit washers and dryers. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats and dogs are accepted throughout (dog breed restrictions apply, but there is no weight limit).



Terms: One year lease