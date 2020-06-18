All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

150 West Roosevelt Rd.

150 E Roosevelt Rd · (312) 772-2096
Location

150 E Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
media room
This unique urban mid-rise integrates luxury apartment living with a multitude of on-site restaurants and shops, including an ICON movie theatre. Whole Foods, Target and Trader Joe s are easy walks from this first-of-its-kind mixed-use development in the South Loop. A destination for urbanites who want to be in the action, it s also a commuter s paradise with the CTA Green, Orange and Red Lines within a 5-minute walk and Lake Shore Drive and I-90/94 a 5-minute drive. While the energy around this property is electric, inside you have a residents-only fitness center, loft lounge with billiards and a beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace. Enjoy this 100% smoke-free environment with 24-hour concierge, security and maintenance right at your fingertips. Smart, urban loft design with balconies! That s probably everything you need to know, but these bright, open apartment homes have lots of windows, 10 ceilings and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchens include granite and stainless and bathrooms showcase custom tilework and rainshower fixtures. The spacious layouts with walk-in closets also include in-unit washers and dryers. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats and dogs are accepted throughout (dog breed restrictions apply, but there is no weight limit).

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. have any available units?
150 West Roosevelt Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. have?
Some of 150 West Roosevelt Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West Roosevelt Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
150 West Roosevelt Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West Roosevelt Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. does offer parking.
Does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. have a pool?
No, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. have accessible units?
No, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West Roosevelt Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 West Roosevelt Rd. has units with dishwashers.
