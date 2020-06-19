15 North Aberdeen Street

Amenities

2 bed and 2 bath unit in West Loop

The Aberdeen West Loop is the essence of lavish living in Chicago's popular West Loop neighborhood. These sophisticated and new luxury rental apartments offer stunning finishes and features. You’ll be proud to come home to a gourmet chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite countertops, and solid wood cabinetry. Well thought out, open floor plans feature hardwood floors throughout, designer paint, enhanced ceiling heights, and custom designed closets. ***Photos may be of similar unit***



