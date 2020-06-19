All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
15 North Aberdeen Street
15 North Aberdeen Street

15 North Aberdeen Street
Location

15 North Aberdeen Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed and 2 bath unit in West Loop
The Aberdeen West Loop is the essence of lavish living in Chicago's popular West Loop neighborhood. These sophisticated and new luxury rental apartments offer stunning finishes and features. You’ll be proud to come home to a gourmet chef's kitchen, complete with stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite countertops, and solid wood cabinetry. Well thought out, open floor plans feature hardwood floors throughout, designer paint, enhanced ceiling heights, and custom designed closets. ***Photos may be of similar unit***

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 North Aberdeen Street have any available units?
15 North Aberdeen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 North Aberdeen Street have?
Some of 15 North Aberdeen Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 North Aberdeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 North Aberdeen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 North Aberdeen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 North Aberdeen Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 North Aberdeen Street offer parking?
No, 15 North Aberdeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 North Aberdeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 North Aberdeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 North Aberdeen Street have a pool?
No, 15 North Aberdeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 North Aberdeen Street have accessible units?
No, 15 North Aberdeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 North Aberdeen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 North Aberdeen Street has units with dishwashers.
