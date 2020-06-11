All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1479 W Huron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1479 W Huron St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

1479 W Huron St

1479 West Huron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1479 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 2 bed in a phenomenal location just minutes from Wicker Park, 90/94 & all that West Town has to offer! Apartment Features: Hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, central heating, stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, stove, fridge, granite counter top and hardwood cabinets, modern bathroom, great sun exposure.Good closet space with equally sized bedrooms, Shared laundry in building next door at 1475 W Huron , shared yard space. Request a showing before it's gone!
Gorgeous 2 bed in a phenomenal location just minutes from Wicker Park, 90/94 & all that West Town has to offer! Apartment Features: Hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick walls, central heating, stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, microwave, stove, fridge, granite counter top and hardwood cabinets, modern bathroom, great sun exposure.Good closet space with equally sized bedrooms, Shared laundry in building next door at 1475 W Huron , shared yard space. Request a showing before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 W Huron St have any available units?
1479 W Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1479 W Huron St have?
Some of 1479 W Huron St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 W Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
1479 W Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 W Huron St pet-friendly?
No, 1479 W Huron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1479 W Huron St offer parking?
No, 1479 W Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 1479 W Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 W Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 W Huron St have a pool?
No, 1479 W Huron St does not have a pool.
Does 1479 W Huron St have accessible units?
No, 1479 W Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 W Huron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1479 W Huron St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison and Clark
1025 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
5339-5345 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5339 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
The Madison at Racine
1164 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street
Chicago, IL 60618
4837 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4837 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College