1479 N Larrabee St A

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Old Town 2 Bed 2 Bath



This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom features a living room, hardwood floors, and an eat in kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry and A/C are in the unit. There is a private entrance and patio. Off street parking is included in the rent. Cats and dogs are welcome! Short walk to the Sedgwick Brown/Purple and North/Clybourn Red Line Stations. Water and waste are included in the rent Presented by Fulton Grace

