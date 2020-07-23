All apartments in Chicago
1466 S Michigan St 18O2

1466 S Michigan Ave · (312) 373-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1466 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 18O2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit 18O2 Available 09/01/20 Two Bed/Two Bath Condo in South Loop - Property Id: 320206

Two Bed/Two Bath Condo in South Loop- Parking INLCUDED!
Stunning two bedroom, two bathroom with full amenities in a condo high rise in the South Loop. Apartment features hardwood floors through out the apartment, modern bathrooms. Spacious living room. The beautiful kitchen includes a dishwasher,granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances. Laundry in Unit. Parking Space included in Rent. South loop location, near Jewel, restaurants, Starbucks, Red, Blue, Orange and Pink lines, Metra and Amtrak. Right off Lake Shore Dr, near Soldier Field -and museums! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1466-s-michigan-st-chicago-il-unit-18o2/320206
Property Id 320206

(RLNE5963353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 have any available units?
1466 S Michigan St 18O2 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 have?
Some of 1466 S Michigan St 18O2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 currently offering any rent specials?
1466 S Michigan St 18O2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 is pet friendly.
Does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 offer parking?
Yes, 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 offers parking.
Does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 have a pool?
No, 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 does not have a pool.
Does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 have accessible units?
No, 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1466 S Michigan St 18O2 has units with dishwashers.
