All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1465 Cortez.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1465 Cortez
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1465 Cortez

1465 W Cortez St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1465 W Cortez St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
Be the first to live in this brand new gut rehabbed three bed, 2 bath in Wicker Park! All new everything including gorgeous kitchen with custom stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central air, large, open living and dining room with marble surround wood burning fireplace, mantle, new stone vanities in bathrooms, new tile flooring, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet and storage space, rooftop deck, skyline views, parking included, dogs welcome, one block to Wicker Park Blue Line and shops, cafes, and exciting nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Cortez have any available units?
1465 Cortez has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Cortez have?
Some of 1465 Cortez's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Cortez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Cortez pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Cortez is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Cortez offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Cortez does offer parking.
Does 1465 Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Cortez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Cortez have a pool?
No, 1465 Cortez does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Cortez have accessible units?
No, 1465 Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Cortez have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 Cortez has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1465 Cortez?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue
Chicago, IL 60616
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity