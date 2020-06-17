1465 Cortez

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking cats allowed

Be the first to live in this brand new gut rehabbed three bed, 2 bath in Wicker Park! All new everything including gorgeous kitchen with custom stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, central air, large, open living and dining room with marble surround wood burning fireplace, mantle, new stone vanities in bathrooms, new tile flooring, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet and storage space, rooftop deck, skyline views, parking included, dogs welcome, one block to Wicker Park Blue Line and shops, cafes, and exciting nightlife! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease