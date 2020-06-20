1461 West Fry Street - 3F

Amenities

- Best 1-Bedroom / 1-Bathroom Floor Plan of the Building



- 3rd Floor Unit



- Rehabbed in 2018



- Queen Sized Bedroom



- New Maple Cabinets & Granite Counters



- Stainless Appliances with Huge Refrigerator



- Hardwood Flooring



- Dining Space



- Huge Living Space



- Large Rear Shared Patio With Seating, Grills And Fire Pit



- Easy Street Parking With Permit



- Tenant Pays All Utilities Except Water



- No Laundry in the Unit or Building (closest is 1 block away on Chicago Ave)



- $70 Application Fee Per Person



- NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!



- $500 Move-In Fee



- Pets Negotiable ($500 Dog Fee / $300 Cat Fee)

Fabulous Brick Building featuring 7 apartments.

Tenants enjoy a large rear patio with seating, grills and fire pit.

Easy Street Parking with permit.

Convenient access to Blue Line, Chicago Ave Bus, Ashland Bus and 90/94.

Close to Chicago Ave Restaurants and Bars

Laundromat located just behind building on Chicago Ave