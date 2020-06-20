1461 West Fry Street - 3F

Amenities
- Best 1-Bedroom / 1-Bathroom Floor Plan of the Building
- 3rd Floor Unit
- Rehabbed in 2018
- Queen Sized Bedroom
- New Maple Cabinets & Granite Counters
- Stainless Appliances with Huge Refrigerator
- Hardwood Flooring
- Dining Space
- Huge Living Space
- Large Rear Shared Patio With Seating, Grills And Fire Pit
- Easy Street Parking With Permit
- Tenant Pays All Utilities Except Water
- No Laundry in the Unit or Building (closest is 1 block away on Chicago Ave)
- $70 Application Fee Per Person
- NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!
- $500 Move-In Fee
- Pets Negotiable ($500 Dog Fee / $300 Cat Fee)
Fabulous Brick Building featuring 7 apartments.
Tenants enjoy a large rear patio with seating, grills and fire pit.
Easy Street Parking with permit.
Convenient access to Blue Line, Chicago Ave Bus, Ashland Bus and 90/94.
Close to Chicago Ave Restaurants and Bars
Laundromat located just behind building on Chicago Ave