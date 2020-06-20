All apartments in Chicago
1461 West Fry Street - 3F
1461 West Fry Street - 3F

1461 West Fry Street · (217) 836-0875
Location

1461 West Fry Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
- Best 1-Bedroom / 1-Bathroom Floor Plan of the Building

- 3rd Floor Unit

- Rehabbed in 2018

- Queen Sized Bedroom

- New Maple Cabinets & Granite Counters

- Stainless Appliances with Huge Refrigerator

- Hardwood Flooring

- Dining Space

- Huge Living Space

- Large Rear Shared Patio With Seating, Grills And Fire Pit

- Easy Street Parking With Permit

- Tenant Pays All Utilities Except Water

- No Laundry in the Unit or Building (closest is 1 block away on Chicago Ave)

- $70 Application Fee Per Person

- NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!!

- $500 Move-In Fee

- Pets Negotiable ($500 Dog Fee / $300 Cat Fee)
Fabulous Brick Building featuring 7 apartments.
Tenants enjoy a large rear patio with seating, grills and fire pit.
Easy Street Parking with permit.
Convenient access to Blue Line, Chicago Ave Bus, Ashland Bus and 90/94.
Close to Chicago Ave Restaurants and Bars
Laundromat located just behind building on Chicago Ave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F have any available units?
1461 West Fry Street - 3F has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F have?
Some of 1461 West Fry Street - 3F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 West Fry Street - 3F currently offering any rent specials?
1461 West Fry Street - 3F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 West Fry Street - 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 West Fry Street - 3F is pet friendly.
Does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F offer parking?
No, 1461 West Fry Street - 3F does not offer parking.
Does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 West Fry Street - 3F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F have a pool?
No, 1461 West Fry Street - 3F does not have a pool.
Does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F have accessible units?
No, 1461 West Fry Street - 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 West Fry Street - 3F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 West Fry Street - 3F does not have units with dishwashers.
