Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1460 North SANDBURG Terrace
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:28 AM

1460 North SANDBURG Terrace

1460 North Sandburg Terrace · (312) 751-0300
Location

1460 North Sandburg Terrace, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2703 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
tennis court
Super bright gut rehabbed south facing unit features large windows with stunning city views! New hardwood floors, open kitchen with custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances and large island with quartz counters. New bath with soaker tub and custom closets throughout. Incredible location in the heart of Old Town/Gold Coast with great amenities. Outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, health club, 24 hour doorman, breathtaking roof top deck, bike room and receiving room. Rental parking available in the attached garage for $150/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace have any available units?
1460 North SANDBURG Terrace has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace have?
Some of 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1460 North SANDBURG Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace has a pool.
Does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 North SANDBURG Terrace has units with dishwashers.
