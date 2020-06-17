1460 North SANDBURG Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking pool bike storage garage tennis court

Super bright gut rehabbed south facing unit features large windows with stunning city views! New hardwood floors, open kitchen with custom cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances and large island with quartz counters. New bath with soaker tub and custom closets throughout. Incredible location in the heart of Old Town/Gold Coast with great amenities. Outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, health club, 24 hour doorman, breathtaking roof top deck, bike room and receiving room. Rental parking available in the attached garage for $150/month.