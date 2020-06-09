All apartments in Chicago
1456 W FARGO
Last updated April 30 2020 at 2:01 AM

1456 W FARGO

1456 West Fargo Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1456 West Fargo Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
This beautiful renovated two bedroom, one bathroom is located in Rogers Park--within walking distance to the Jarvis Red Line Stop & The Lake! Apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, maple kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Fitness room! Laundry On Site! Building has front door intercom with security access control. Close walk to restaurants, groceries, transportation, the beach, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 W FARGO have any available units?
1456 W FARGO has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 W FARGO have?
Some of 1456 W FARGO's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 W FARGO currently offering any rent specials?
1456 W FARGO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 W FARGO pet-friendly?
No, 1456 W FARGO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1456 W FARGO offer parking?
No, 1456 W FARGO does not offer parking.
Does 1456 W FARGO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 W FARGO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 W FARGO have a pool?
No, 1456 W FARGO does not have a pool.
Does 1456 W FARGO have accessible units?
No, 1456 W FARGO does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 W FARGO have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 W FARGO does not have units with dishwashers.
