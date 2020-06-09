1456 W FARGO

Amenities

This beautiful renovated two bedroom, one bathroom is located in Rogers Park--within walking distance to the Jarvis Red Line Stop & The Lake! Apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, maple kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Fitness room! Laundry On Site! Building has front door intercom with security access control. Close walk to restaurants, groceries, transportation, the beach, and much more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.