Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

1456 North Leavitt Street

1456 North Leavitt Street · (847) 899-9505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1456 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Coach house featuring a bright eat-in kitchen, a sleek living room, and 3 large decks in Wicker Park. Enjoy the living room with hardwood floors, huge windows, and high ceilings. Sleek eat-in kitchen with several windows, ample cabinet space, large pantry, and easy access to a rear deck. Separate dining room perfect for entertaining guests. Take advantage of 3 well-sized bedrooms with ample closet space. A large unfinished basement can be used as a multi-purpose room or for additional storage. Washer & dryer in the basement makes tackling laundry that much easier. Security system with cameras included. Expand your living experience with a gated courtyard and 3-story rear deck. Street parking. Great location in Wicker Park near grocery shopping, amazing dining, vibrant nightlife, parks, public transportation (Blue Line), downtown, and so much more. Don't miss your chance to make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
1456 North Leavitt Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 North Leavitt Street have?
Some of 1456 North Leavitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1456 North Leavitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1456 North Leavitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1456 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
No, 1456 North Leavitt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1456 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 North Leavitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 1456 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1456 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1456 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 North Leavitt Street has units with dishwashers.
