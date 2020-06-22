1456 North Leavitt Street

Amenities

Coach house featuring a bright eat-in kitchen, a sleek living room, and 3 large decks in Wicker Park. Enjoy the living room with hardwood floors, huge windows, and high ceilings. Sleek eat-in kitchen with several windows, ample cabinet space, large pantry, and easy access to a rear deck. Separate dining room perfect for entertaining guests. Take advantage of 3 well-sized bedrooms with ample closet space. A large unfinished basement can be used as a multi-purpose room or for additional storage. Washer & dryer in the basement makes tackling laundry that much easier. Security system with cameras included. Expand your living experience with a gated courtyard and 3-story rear deck. Street parking. Great location in Wicker Park near grocery shopping, amazing dining, vibrant nightlife, parks, public transportation (Blue Line), downtown, and so much more. Don't miss your chance to make this your home!