Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1453 West Irving Park Road

1453 West Irving Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

1453 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic location close to Southport Corridor & in Blaine school district! Open concept living with split floor plan, perfect for a family or roommates. This quiet 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom is upgraded with high-end finishes, hardwood floors, crown molding, wood burning fireplace & expansive patio finished with composite decking. Chef's kitchen is equipped with 42" cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & breakfast bar for casual eating. Separate living & dining rooms for lounging and entertaining, while master bedroom has en-suite bath with dual vanities, jetted jacuzzi tub, separate standing shower & large walk-in closet. Professionally managed elevator building with attached, heated Garage parking space included. Additional storage cage, large laundry room with side-by-side washer/dryer & ample storage. Close proximity to both red & brown "L" lines, Lakeshore, Wrigley Field and local restaurants & shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
1453 West Irving Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 1453 West Irving Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
1453 West Irving Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 1453 West Irving Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1453 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 1453 West Irving Park Road offers parking.
Does 1453 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 West Irving Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
No, 1453 West Irving Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 1453 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 1453 West Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
