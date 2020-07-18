1453 West Irving Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic location close to Southport Corridor & in Blaine school district! Open concept living with split floor plan, perfect for a family or roommates. This quiet 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom is upgraded with high-end finishes, hardwood floors, crown molding, wood burning fireplace & expansive patio finished with composite decking. Chef's kitchen is equipped with 42" cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & breakfast bar for casual eating. Separate living & dining rooms for lounging and entertaining, while master bedroom has en-suite bath with dual vanities, jetted jacuzzi tub, separate standing shower & large walk-in closet. Professionally managed elevator building with attached, heated Garage parking space included. Additional storage cage, large laundry room with side-by-side washer/dryer & ample storage. Close proximity to both red & brown "L" lines, Lakeshore, Wrigley Field and local restaurants & shops!