1452 North Halsted Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:46 PM

1452 North Halsted Street

1452 South Halsted Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1818698
Location

1452 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1612 · Avail. now

$3,223

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
One Bedroom in Prime Lincoln Park Location at NEW CITY
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment features plank flooring throughout, private balcony, high ceilings, built-in tech desk featuring quartz counter-top, CAT-6 cable, backing installed for flat screens, in-unit laundry, ceramic tile baths featuring stand up glass showers, quartz counter-tops in bath and kitchen, GE energy efficient appliances and contemporary espresso cabinets. Luxury building amenities include 24/hr doorman, covered parking, indoor connection to shops - Mariano's, Dick's Sporting Goods, movie theater and bowling alley. 4th Floor Amenity area complete with outdoor pool/spa, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog run, theater room, fitness center, yoga room, and outdoor grilling area. Non-smoking building. Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $2,752 -to $4,812 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit*

Amenities:
Health Club, Pool, Valet, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 North Halsted Street have any available units?
1452 North Halsted Street has a unit available for $3,223 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 North Halsted Street have?
Some of 1452 North Halsted Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 North Halsted Street currently offering any rent specials?
1452 North Halsted Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 North Halsted Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 North Halsted Street is pet friendly.
Does 1452 North Halsted Street offer parking?
Yes, 1452 North Halsted Street does offer parking.
Does 1452 North Halsted Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1452 North Halsted Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 North Halsted Street have a pool?
Yes, 1452 North Halsted Street has a pool.
Does 1452 North Halsted Street have accessible units?
No, 1452 North Halsted Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 North Halsted Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1452 North Halsted Street has units with dishwashers.
