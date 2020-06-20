1452 North Halsted Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park doorman fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room valet service yoga

One Bedroom in Prime Lincoln Park Location at NEW CITY

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment features plank flooring throughout, private balcony, high ceilings, built-in tech desk featuring quartz counter-top, CAT-6 cable, backing installed for flat screens, in-unit laundry, ceramic tile baths featuring stand up glass showers, quartz counter-tops in bath and kitchen, GE energy efficient appliances and contemporary espresso cabinets. Luxury building amenities include 24/hr doorman, covered parking, indoor connection to shops - Mariano's, Dick's Sporting Goods, movie theater and bowling alley. 4th Floor Amenity area complete with outdoor pool/spa, outdoor lounge with fire pit, dog run, theater room, fitness center, yoga room, and outdoor grilling area. Non-smoking building. Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $2,752 -to $4,812 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit*



Amenities:

Health Club, Pool, Valet, WiFi, Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit

Contact us to schedule a showing.