Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Uptown available now. Great location just off Clark St / Andersonville shops, bars and restaurants, and a short distance to the Argyle Red Line station. Apartment features include: - Hardwood floors throughout - Big bedrooms easily fit queen beds and furniture - Heat included in the rent - Laundry in building - Cats OK (sorry, no dogs)