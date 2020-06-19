All apartments in Chicago
1440 S Plymouth Ct 1

1440 South Plymouth Court · (952) 807-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 South Plymouth Court, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2.5 Bedroom Apartment… Waiting for You! - Property Id: 291577

Check out this unique 2.5 bedroom, 2 bathroom South Loop walk up townhouse all encompassed over 4 levels. The lower level has the garage, a bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and a family room. The main level has the new separate kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area, and living room. The second level has 2 large bedrooms with tons of closet space and a bathroom. The top level is a study. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in the lower level, and carpet in the bedrooms and study. There is central air and heating. Enjoy the roof deck, private balcony, patio, and nearby dog park. There are 2 parking spots included in the rent: one garage space and one driveway space. Only 3 blocks from the Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange, close to downtown, and steps to shopping, dining, entertainment, night life.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291577
Property Id 291577

(RLNE5821543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 have any available units?
1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 have?
Some of 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 does offer parking.
Does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 have a pool?
No, 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 have accessible units?
No, 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 S Plymouth Ct 1 has units with dishwashers.
