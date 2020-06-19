1440 S Plymouth Ct 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage hot tub

Lovely 2.5 Bedroom Apartment… Waiting for You! - Property Id: 291577



Check out this unique 2.5 bedroom, 2 bathroom South Loop walk up townhouse all encompassed over 4 levels. The lower level has the garage, a bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and a family room. The main level has the new separate kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area, and living room. The second level has 2 large bedrooms with tons of closet space and a bathroom. The top level is a study. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in the lower level, and carpet in the bedrooms and study. There is central air and heating. Enjoy the roof deck, private balcony, patio, and nearby dog park. There are 2 parking spots included in the rent: one garage space and one driveway space. Only 3 blocks from the Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange, close to downtown, and steps to shopping, dining, entertainment, night life.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291577

Property Id 291577



(RLNE5821543)