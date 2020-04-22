All apartments in Chicago
1439 S Michigan St 302

1439 S Michigan Ave · (773) 676-3907
Location

1439 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit 302 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath South Loop Loft - Property Id: 289328

Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath South Loop Loft at historic Trevi Square Lofts, for rent available now - pet friendly and with parking! Freshly painted & updated, w/refinished hrdwd floors, renovated baths and refreshed white kitchen w/new quartz counters & new stainless steel appliances! Totally move-in ready! Expansive foot print allows for dining space, and is great for entertaining and daily life. Corner home gets tons of light from South and West exposures, and has fully enclosed master suite. You'll also enjoy tall, 11' concrete ceilings, exposed brick, wood burning fireplace and pvt balcony. Loft-style 2nd BR (3/4 walls) even has a window! Central air/heat, in-unit laundry & storage complete this home. Established bldg that's on Natl Register of Historic Places. Stone's throw to dining, shops, Lake/Lakefront, Soldier Field, grocery, Target, Movie Theater & convenient to CTA, Grant/Millenium Parks...everything is right out your door to live your best life!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289328
Property Id 289328

(RLNE5837658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 S Michigan St 302 have any available units?
1439 S Michigan St 302 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 S Michigan St 302 have?
Some of 1439 S Michigan St 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 S Michigan St 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1439 S Michigan St 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 S Michigan St 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 S Michigan St 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1439 S Michigan St 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1439 S Michigan St 302 does offer parking.
Does 1439 S Michigan St 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1439 S Michigan St 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 S Michigan St 302 have a pool?
No, 1439 S Michigan St 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1439 S Michigan St 302 have accessible units?
No, 1439 S Michigan St 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 S Michigan St 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 S Michigan St 302 has units with dishwashers.
