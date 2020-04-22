1439 S Michigan St 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Unit 302 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath South Loop Loft - Property Id: 289328



Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath South Loop Loft at historic Trevi Square Lofts, for rent available now - pet friendly and with parking! Freshly painted & updated, w/refinished hrdwd floors, renovated baths and refreshed white kitchen w/new quartz counters & new stainless steel appliances! Totally move-in ready! Expansive foot print allows for dining space, and is great for entertaining and daily life. Corner home gets tons of light from South and West exposures, and has fully enclosed master suite. You'll also enjoy tall, 11' concrete ceilings, exposed brick, wood burning fireplace and pvt balcony. Loft-style 2nd BR (3/4 walls) even has a window! Central air/heat, in-unit laundry & storage complete this home. Established bldg that's on Natl Register of Historic Places. Stone's throw to dining, shops, Lake/Lakefront, Soldier Field, grocery, Target, Movie Theater & convenient to CTA, Grant/Millenium Parks...everything is right out your door to live your best life!

