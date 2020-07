Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3N Available 09/11/20 2Br in Rogers Park pet friendly bldg! - Property Id: 226732



Rogers Park 2br in walking distance to red line Morse stop and local stores and entertainment.

Apartment features queen size bedrooms, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bathroom.

Laundry and extra storage in the building.

Property is pet friendly ( additional fees and breed/weight restrictions apply).



Move in fee $400. Application fee $60.

Application fee is not refundable. Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1435-w-lunt-ave-chicago-il-unit-3n/226732

Property Id 226732



(RLNE5947309)