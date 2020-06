Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Recently Remodeled Huge 3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Heart of Andersonville!

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Andersonville features hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen including dishwasher, central heat & air. Laundry In Unit. Parking available for additional fee per month. Easy access to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more. Short walk to the Lake! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.

Contact us to schedule a showing.