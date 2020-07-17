All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

1418 W 18th St

1418 West 18th Street · (312) 857-3741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1418 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*PLEASE EMAIL JUSTINE BY RESPONDING TO THIS AD DIRECTLY, AND RECEIVE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH RESPONSE!*Ready August 1 (no later) - WELCOME HOME TO a 1-year-old middle-floor apartment with huge common outdoor deck space! COMMUTER'S PARADISE w/Walk Score of 95!! INTIMATE 2-unit PET FRIENDLY BUILDING. Garage and exterior parking spaces available on site for additional $$/mo.FEATURES: Sunny Southern Exposure!, High-Ceilings with cool exposed duct work, In-Unit Laundry! Stone Countertops, Fresh modern Cabinetry, Central A/C, All-Stainless Appliances, No carpet anywhere! The bedrooms don't share any walls - optimal privacy! Both bedrooms have windows and can fit queen beds. One full bath with a standing shower with glass door enclosure; and one half-bath/powder room. Tenants pay: gas (heat & cooking gas), electric, cable, internet. No security deposit, one-time move-in fee! Pet fee as applicable; 1 pet max. Note: one bedroom does not have a closet, but can easily fit a dresser.*PLEASE EMAIL JUSTINE BY RESPONDING TO THIS AD DIRECTLY, AND RECEIVE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH RESPONSE!*Listed by licensed IL BrokerJustine D'Amour - Westward360

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 W 18th St have any available units?
1418 W 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 W 18th St have?
Some of 1418 W 18th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 W 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 W 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 W 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 1418 W 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1418 W 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 1418 W 18th St offers parking.
Does 1418 W 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 W 18th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 W 18th St have a pool?
No, 1418 W 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 1418 W 18th St have accessible units?
No, 1418 W 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 W 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 W 18th St has units with dishwashers.
