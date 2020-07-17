1418 W 18th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*PLEASE EMAIL JUSTINE BY RESPONDING TO THIS AD DIRECTLY, AND RECEIVE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH RESPONSE!*Ready August 1 (no later) - WELCOME HOME TO a 1-year-old middle-floor apartment with huge common outdoor deck space! COMMUTER'S PARADISE w/Walk Score of 95!! INTIMATE 2-unit PET FRIENDLY BUILDING. Garage and exterior parking spaces available on site for additional $$/mo.FEATURES: Sunny Southern Exposure!, High-Ceilings with cool exposed duct work, In-Unit Laundry! Stone Countertops, Fresh modern Cabinetry, Central A/C, All-Stainless Appliances, No carpet anywhere! The bedrooms don't share any walls - optimal privacy! Both bedrooms have windows and can fit queen beds. One full bath with a standing shower with glass door enclosure; and one half-bath/powder room. Tenants pay: gas (heat & cooking gas), electric, cable, internet. No security deposit, one-time move-in fee! Pet fee as applicable; 1 pet max. Note: one bedroom does not have a closet, but can easily fit a dresser.*PLEASE EMAIL JUSTINE BY RESPONDING TO THIS AD DIRECTLY, AND RECEIVE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH RESPONSE!*Listed by licensed IL BrokerJustine D'Amour - Westward360