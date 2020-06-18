All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1413 S State

1413 South State Street · (312) 725-4061
Location

1413 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
1 Bedroom Apartment Features include: Dishwasher and garbage disposal Large closets and bathrooms In home washer and dryer Private balcony Spacious closets Central Air conditioning and heating Cable & wifi ready Roller shade window treatments Floor to ceiling windows Trendy interior finishes Smoke free community Stainless steel appliance package Built-in microwave *Available in some units Building Amenities 24-hour fitness center Dry cleaner and package receiving Accepts credit card payments Bicycle storage Locker storage Steps from Michigan Ave/museum campus Outdoor terrace with seating, grills, fireplace and TVs Private resident park Dog run with bathing station and fountain Resident Lounge with full service kitchen, dining & wifi 24-hour guaranteed maintenance response Pet Friendly - Call for policy details Short term leases available Guest parking available Friendly, 24-hour door staff Emergency maintenance Free wi-fi available in common areas High speed internet access Indoor, assigned parking available Controlled access building Conference Room Prices reflect availability at the time the ad is posted and not when renewed. Prices and availability subject to change at any time. State and 14th

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 S State have any available units?
1413 S State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 S State have?
Some of 1413 S State's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 S State currently offering any rent specials?
1413 S State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 S State pet-friendly?
No, 1413 S State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1413 S State offer parking?
Yes, 1413 S State does offer parking.
Does 1413 S State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 S State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 S State have a pool?
No, 1413 S State does not have a pool.
Does 1413 S State have accessible units?
No, 1413 S State does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 S State have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 S State has units with dishwashers.
