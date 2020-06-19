All apartments in Chicago
1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE

1401 West Edgewater Avenue · (708) 469-9160
Location

1401 West Edgewater Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Vintage 3 bed 2 bath with updated bath and kitchen available ASAP! Cat friendly
Beautiful and well maintained 3 bed 2 bath with vintage touches and hardwood throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and updated tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms have huge built-ins for extra storage. Separate dining room off living room and kitchen! Remodeled bathroom, private deck, washer/dryer in unit and central heat/AC. Large covered patio/balcony in front of unit. Uncovered, outdoor parking available for additional $95. Cable included! Move in ASAP!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE have any available units?
1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE have?
Some of 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
