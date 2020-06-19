1401 WEST EDGEWATER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Vintage 3 bed 2 bath with updated bath and kitchen available ASAP! Cat friendly

Beautiful and well maintained 3 bed 2 bath with vintage touches and hardwood throughout. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and updated tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms have huge built-ins for extra storage. Separate dining room off living room and kitchen! Remodeled bathroom, private deck, washer/dryer in unit and central heat/AC. Large covered patio/balcony in front of unit. Uncovered, outdoor parking available for additional $95. Cable included! Move in ASAP!!