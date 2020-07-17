All apartments in Chicago
1400 N Honore St 2

1400 North Honore Street · (312) 219-5511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 North Honore Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Wicker Park - Property Id: 308707

Location:1822 W Byron St
Rent: $1895 / Month
Available Date: 06/01/2020
Beds: 2
Baths: 1

You can't ask for a better location within Wicker Park! Our corner building faces directly onto the neighborhood's gorgeous namesake park, barely 100 yards from the bustling dining and retail scene on Milwaukee Avenue, yet on an idyllic tree-lined block. We offer a range of apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, built-ins, and ample living space. Rent includes heat, and there is onsite laundry for your convenience.

The Damen Blue Line "L" is just two blocks away, facilitating quick trips to downtown and O'Hare. Contact us for more information.

Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

-Walk to BLUE Line
-Hardwood floors throughout the unit
-Newer kitchen with granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Dishwasher,
-Microwave,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1400-n-honore-st-chicago-il-unit-2/308707
Property Id 308707

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5967036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 N Honore St 2 have any available units?
1400 N Honore St 2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 N Honore St 2 have?
Some of 1400 N Honore St 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 N Honore St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 N Honore St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 N Honore St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 N Honore St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1400 N Honore St 2 offer parking?
No, 1400 N Honore St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1400 N Honore St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 N Honore St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 N Honore St 2 have a pool?
No, 1400 N Honore St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 N Honore St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1400 N Honore St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 N Honore St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 N Honore St 2 has units with dishwashers.
